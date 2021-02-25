Paul Heyman has refuted a story from radio personality Craig Carton, who recently claimed he was originally supposed to portray the character of “Joey Styles” and serve as the announcer for ECW.

“I was once offered a job in wrestling when I worked in Philly,” Carlton said on the Carton and Roberts show on Wednesday. “I don’t even know the name of the company. It was in the mid 90s. I was going to be Joey Styles.”

Carlton said although he didn’t know much about ECW, he could never forget the name “Joey Styles” since it was a cool name.

He continued, “I was on the WIP Radio in Philadelphia, someone came to me from ECW and said, ‘we’d love you to be our ringside announcer, and you’re gonna go by the name Joey Styles.’ My schedule didn’t allow it or something. I don’t remember being against it, because I wasn’t making much money. I don’t remember why I didn’t take up the job. But I was going to be Joey Styles, I’ll never forget the name because it was such a cool name.”

In his response, Heyman wrote that Joseph Bonsignore went by the moniker of “Joey Styles” even before Heyman hired him to be ECW’s announcer in 1993.

“Sorry, @craigcartonlive. I’m calling bullshit on this one. #JoeBonsignore was @JoeyStyles even before I hired him in 1993. In ’94, we needed a replacement that summer. There were a few considerations. None of them were to be named #JoeyStyles. #ECW @EvanRobertsWFAN.”

Bonsignore went onto have a legendary career as “Joey Styles” for ECW and also announced for WWE programming between 2005 and 2008.

See below for the tweets:

Sorry, @craigcartonlive. I'm calling bullshit on this one. #JoeBonsignore was @JoeyStyles even before I hired him in 1993. In '94, we needed a replacement that summer. There were a few considerations. None of them were to be named #JoeyStyles. #ECW @EvanRobertsWFAN https://t.co/9Cs6Y7ijeQ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 25, 2021