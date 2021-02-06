After successfully retaining his Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match on SmackDown this week, Big E was on cloud nine when he made an appearance on Talking Smack. But that happy cloud turned cloudy when Paul Heyman informed the powerhouse that his reign going into WrestleMania this year won’t be as big of a draw as his client Roman Reigns’ will be.

Despite trying to rain on his parade of positivity, Heyman proposed an idea that could carry over to next year’s WrestleMania if Big E and Reigns can continue their championship streaks.

“You got by Apollo Crews. I knew you would!” Paul Heyman exclaimed. “A champion is only as great as the challengers that you turned back; Crews is a bonafide challenger. Although you’re a rare breed, you won the championship on your very first opportunity. Kudos for that. I know you’re the ‘Powerhouse of Positivity,’ but as the Intercontinental Champion, you have a chance to be part of the showcase of immortals at WrestleMania, but you won’t be the main event.

“Now, solidifying the title reign can get you to a position to a position for WrestleMania next year in the main event for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. That’s what that championship should be to you; it should be the designation of you as a great champion so you can main event at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. The fact that you’re not going to main event this year, sir, should piss you off. Doesn’t it?”

Frustrated yet optimistic about Heyman’s vision, Big E gave his two cents on the matter.

“That doesn’t piss me off. That motivates me,” Big E said sternly. “Everything I’ve done in the past, as incredible as that was, it will pale in comparison to what I’m about to do this next year. I’ll see and your boy in the main event of WrestleMania 2022, if he still has got the title. If he still has it, I’ll be there.”

