Paul Wight will make his AEW television debut next week.

Tony Schiavone announced on tonight’s AEW Dynamite that their newest signing will speak live on TNT next week.

Schiavone also noted he will be working the commentary booth for the premiere edition of AEW Dark: Elevation alongside Wight when it debuts on YouTube on Monday, March 15. Elevation is set to showcase AEW’s established and rising wrestlers, as well as top indie wrestlers from around the industry.

The former Big Show was announced to be joining the AEW roster earlier today as both a wrestler and a commentator.