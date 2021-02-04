WWE RAW Superstar Peyton Royce revealed Wednesday that fans have been sending packages to her residence, which she considers stalking since she never shared her mailing address with them.

Royce did not reveal whether it’s one specific fan or multiple fans mailing packages to her house. She went onto ask them to send fan mail to the WWE Performance Center instead.

“It is NOT ok to send packages to someone’s mailing address if they did not PERSONALLY give you their mailing address,” Royce wrote in a Public Service Announcement. “This includes friends of the recipient. This is stalking & I will report you to authorities. If you would like to send fan mail, please use the WWE PC.”

RETRIBUTION member Reckoning [fka Mia Yim] responded to Royce and asked the Aussie to share details of the fan. “Ps: DM me about this. May have some info,” she wrote.

