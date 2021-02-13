Former WWE Champion CM Punk has got new tattoo to honor late WWE Hall of Famer Harley Race, according to the Instagram handle of Chicago-based tattoo artist Nick Colella.

Colella wrote on Instagram, “Stoked to do this memorial for pro wrestler Harley Race on his friend @cmpunk thanks for the trust.”

In 2019, Punk had revealed that a “Harley Race tattoo is in motion” soon after the eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion succumbed to lung cancer.

“The Harley Race tattoo is in motion. For sure [I have] two [sports tattoos] – I’ve got the cup for the Hawks and I got a little goat after the Cubs won the World Series. I guess the Misawa boot would be #3, I don’t know if I have any other wrestling related tattoos.

“I’m definitely going to get the Harley one memorialized. Me and two other people who were close with Harley are going to get that… I think Harley was a big piece of my career whether people realize it or not and he’s just somebody who deserves to be memorialized, I feel.”

See below for pictures of Punk’s new tattoo: