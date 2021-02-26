WWE SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura celebrated his 41st birthday on Wednesday.

The King of Strong Style took to Twitter to share a picture with his fellow Japanese WWE Superstars, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, KUSHIDA, Jiro Kuroshio, and Akira Tozawa. Interestingly, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka was missing from the picture. Fans on social media wondered if Asuka took the picture.

Nakamura wrote, “Love my buddies. #Japan #日本 @WWEJapan #侍.”

The WWE Japan Twitter handle re-tweeted the picture and wrote, “Team Japan Forever.”

In another tweet, Nakamura thanked fans for their birthday wishes and promised to bring more “passion” to his job as a WWE Superstar going forward.

“Thanks to all of you for the birthday wishes! You made my day. I’ll do my best in the future with passion.”

On last week’s SmackDown, Nakamura defeated Apollo Crews in a singles match.

See below for Nakamura’s tweets: