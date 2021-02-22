WWE SmackDown Superstar Jey Uso started having some new tattoo work done back in January, and wrapped it up this weekend before the Elimination Chamber.

Uso has revealed on Instagram that he had the work done by “Samoan Mike” Michael Fatutoa at the Sacred Tatau tattoo studio in Tampa, Florida. Mike, who attended Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view with Jey, has also done work on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Jey revealed a before & after photo back in January that revealed how Mike touched up one of his first tattoos that he drew in college. It looks like Mike finished the work this past Saturday, just one day before Jey competed in the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match.

“One of my 1st tats. I drew this tat in college….got tatted for 20$…now @samoan_mike bringing it back to life… @coachkstizzy @jerinwright @jonathanfatu remember the struggle!!! #SacredTatau,” Jey wrote in a post from Friday, seen below.

Jey apparently worked last night’s Chamber pay-per-view without covering any of the new ink up.

You can see the related posts below from Mike and Jey: