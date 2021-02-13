It looks like there could be some sort of special event or documentary in the works for the WWE NXT UK brand.

WWE applied to trademark the “NXT UK: Prelude” name on February 9.

The filing indicates that this could be the title of new programming. The following use description was filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fans; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

You can click here for news and notes from this week’s NXT UK show, including the arrival of Meiko Satomura.

Stay tuned for more on the “NXT UK: Prelude” name and more pro wrestling trademark updates.