It looks like Kalisto may be returning to action on tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode, for a potential feud against Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

After splitting from Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in Lucha House Party a few months back, Kalisto has only made a few random backstage comedy-like appearances on WWE TV. He last wrestled at the Survivor Series Kickoff Battle Royal in November, and before that his last match was teaming with Lince for a loss to then-SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura at Clash of Champions in September. However, Kalisto took to Twitter this evening and released a video where he teases his return.

In the video below, the former WWE Cruiserweight and United States Champion re-introduces himself and says he’s in the best shape of his life. He then calls out fans and delivers a message to Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio.

“I am Lucha, I am Kalisto, the greatest Luchador of all-time,” Kalisto said after making an apparent reference to the Royal Rumble return of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. “And also in the best shape of my life. You know why? Because I believe in what I say and I believe in what I do.

“So, you have the audacity to comment on my pictures and say Rey is the greatest of all-time. You are all brainwashed. See, the difference between Rey and I is opportunity. Hey Dominik, I see you’re used to all that, right? Opportunity at the Royal Rumble, that could’ve been me. I could’ve won that Royal Rumble. I could’ve beaten every single Superstar in that ring and you didn’t. You’re weak. Rey, you have a weak son, he needs a lot to learn. I know what to do and I know my motivation. So Rey, it’s time for you to step aside, let the G.L.O.A.T. take over. I am done sitting on the sidelines.”

As noted, Dominik is scheduled to face King Baron Corbin during tonight’s SmackDown show. There is no word on if Kalisto is returning to WWE TV tonight, but we will keep you updated.

You can see the full promo below: