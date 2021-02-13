PROGRESS Wrestling took to social media this morning to announce that they will be returning later this month.

PROGRESS Wrestling will return with the premiere of Chapter 104: Natural Progression at 3pm ET on Saturday, February 20. It will be available on Demand PROGRESS and the WWE Network.

Chapter 104: Natural Progression will feature Danny Black, Warren Banks, Big Guns Joe, Kid Lykos II, Elijah, Man Like Dereiss, Luke Jacobs, and Ethan Allen.

Their last show was on February 23, 2020.

Below is their announcement: