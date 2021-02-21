PROGRESS Wrestling returned today with, Chapter 104: Natural Progression, and in the main event, Cara Noir retained the Progress Unified World Championship against Dan Moloney.

The event was available on Demand PROGRESS and the WWE Network.

Below are the results for the show:

* Cara Noir (c) defeated Dan Moloney (PROGRESS Unified World Championship Match)

* Kid Lykos defeated Chuck Mambo

* Warren Banks defeated Big Guns Joe (Natural Progression Quarterfinal Match)

* Danny Black defeated Elijah (Natural Progression Quarterfinal Match)

* Millie McKenzie defeated Mercedez Blaze

* Ethan Allen defeated Kid Lykos II (Natural Progression Quarterfinal Match)

* Luke Jacobs defeated Man Like Dereiss (Natural Progression Quarterfinal Match)

* Chris Ridgeway defeated Gene Munny, Omari, and Spike Trivet (PROGRESS No. 1 Contender Bout)

Seriously, if this got aired five days earlier this gif would have been perfect for a #pancakeday joke because, danny… is now flat… like a pancake but whatever, cool move @elijahwrestler, whatever#Chapter104 pic.twitter.com/ZRsKw7SsXM — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 20, 2021