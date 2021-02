PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 105: Bring The Thunder” was Saturday, February 27. The event was streamed live on WWE Network.

Below are the results:

Natural Progression Series Semi-Finals

Warren Banks defeated Danny Black

Natural Progression Series Semi-Finals

Luke Jacobs defeated Ethan Allen

Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated Gene Munny & Big Guns Joe

Elijah defeated Chuck Mambo

Natural Progression Series Final

Luke Jacobs defeated Warren Banks

PROGRESS World Championship Match

Cara Noir (c) defeated Chris Ridgeway

Women’s Thunderbastard Match

Kanji defeated Mercedez Blaze, Millie McKenzie, Lana Austin, Alexxis Falcon, Taonga, Kanji, & Gisele Shaw