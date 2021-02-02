Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his return to NXT TV in December. Since then, he and Scarlett have been cryptic about time using the catchphrase “tick tock” the past couple of weeks.

Kross dropped his latest promo about time and how time is coming. RAW Superstar Randy Orton called out Kross for a match.

“Get yo ass up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer,” Orton tweeted. “Wtf you waiting for??? Time? F**k time. Haha I’ll set my alarm.”

Orton is known to speak his mind on Twitter. Orton called out another former NXT Champion in Tommaso Ciampa last summer. Kross saw Orton’s tweet and gave a quick answer.

Kross responded, “Sounds good to me.”

You can view the Twitter exchange below:

