Randy Orton has a tweet on Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer and rapper Snoop Dogg that went viral today.

Last week a fan tweeted a photo of Snoop and Orton posing together on Snoop’s bus. Orton responded then and noted that they were pre-gaming for WrestleMania 25. He used the Christmas tree emoji, indicating that they were pre-gaming with Snoop’s favorite substance – marijuana.

Fans then informed Orton that the photo was taken at WrestleMania 24, not WrestleMania 25. Orton acknowledged this after last night’s RAW and confirmed that this was the first time he smoked weed with Snoop.

“It’s come to my attention that I smoked some ganja (for the first time) with @SnoopDogg at WM24 NOT 25 [man shrugging emoji] Ps not THE first time, you marks, but the first time with snoop mutha fuckin DO double G #pregame not #postgame,” Orton wrote.

WrestleMania 24 saw Orton retain the WWE Title over John Cena and Triple H in a Triple Threat. Snoop was there because he served as the official “Master of Ceremonies” for the Playboy BunnyMania Lumberjack Match that saw Melina and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix defeat Maria Kanellis and Ashley Massaro.

You can see Orton’s related tweets below:

WM 25 pre game 🌲 https://t.co/fCwKd2cGVR — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 9, 2021