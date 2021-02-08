RETRIBUTION members MACE [fka Dio Maddin], T-BAR [fka Dominik Dijakovic] and SLAPJACK [fka Shane Thorne] had a lot to tweet about during Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.

During The Weeknd’s halftime performance, MACE accused the Canadian R&B star of stealing the WWE stable’s gimmick and leader Mustafa Ali’s gloves. The Weeknd’s performance featured dancers in facial bandages, which he recently explained was the continuation of a storyline about a bloodied and bandaged character.

MACE wrote, “I see the Weeknd. Stole our goons. And @AliWWE’s Gloves. Despicable.”

SLAPJACK later re-tweeted a picture of The Weeknd and the dancers, and wrote “Typical Weekend.”

T-BAR and MACE then had some words for former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski, who played a key role in Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning Sunday’s game.

Below are some of RETRIBUTION’s tweets: