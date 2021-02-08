RETRIBUTION members MACE [fka Dio Maddin], T-BAR [fka Dominik Dijakovic] and SLAPJACK [fka Shane Thorne] had a lot to tweet about during Sunday’s Super Bowl LV.
During The Weeknd’s halftime performance, MACE accused the Canadian R&B star of stealing the WWE stable’s gimmick and leader Mustafa Ali’s gloves. The Weeknd’s performance featured dancers in facial bandages, which he recently explained was the continuation of a storyline about a bloodied and bandaged character.
MACE wrote, “I see the Weeknd. Stole our goons. And @AliWWE’s Gloves. Despicable.”
SLAPJACK later re-tweeted a picture of The Weeknd and the dancers, and wrote “Typical Weekend.”
T-BAR and MACE then had some words for former WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski, who played a key role in Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning Sunday’s game.
Below are some of RETRIBUTION’s tweets:
I̠̺ͤ̂ SEE ͍͔͈̌ͣ̉T͚ͥHͯÊ͂ͪ ̟̱̑ͫW͊̒EEK̙̩̞̏͆͐ND
S̻̼̘̓̈́̾T̎ͩ̑OL̤̜͉ͣ̆ͤE ͌͂OU̽R G̠͚̬̊̀̎O͉̝̮O͎͇ͣ̆N͇̫̘̂ͥ̐S
A͓̤̤ͥ̿͛N͇̍D @AliWWE ‘s Ḡ̣LO͌V͍͂E͊S̭ͅ. ̙̘̰̌ͯ̂
D͇͑Ĕ̔ͭS--C̩ͦA̞͎ͣ̏B̫̊Ĺ̥̥̙̐̐E̙͍.͔͇͍̎̒̿ ̣̬̤̀̿̔
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) February 8, 2021
Ȉ͓̱͈ͫ͂ ̿SHOÙ̯̦̈L͇̠̊͗D̯͚̺̋̓̀ H̞͕ͥͯA̾͌ͫV̦͖̬Ẻ ̣̜̗̔͑̄LE̳̾T͐͋̄ ͓ͫG̗̘R̻̝͇̓ͨ̚O͙ͅͅN̺͖͑ͫK̙O͗̀WSḰ͚̦͈̀ͯỈ̺
F̮̟͖̉ͣ̒A̰̝ͮ̌L͉̏L͈ͧ TOͮ̐ H̲̪IS ̲̯ͧ͛D͓͍͐̆Ó̼OM̓ͥ́
Ã̿̚T͖ͣ ̘̩WR͒E̺͖ͫ̌ST͖̖͒̏L̻̯̹̑̎̍EM̘̓A͊̈̓N̔Ì̓ͣA̭̭ͨ͋ 3̄ͪ6̯͔͇
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) February 8, 2021
W͐͗͋HY DÖNͯTͥ T̃̄ͪHE̾̒ LARGEST͆ͨ̔ P̆Lͦ̂̌A͆̅Y͐̑E̾RS͆ ̂̚ON̆ͫ THE̒͆ FIͦͦͧELD̉̈́̅
T̅Ḣ̊̇EͪSE ͬ“ỎF̚ḞEͩ̚NS̎İͯ̚ṼͭE͑ ͑ͧL̑Ḯ̆ŇEM͆̋Ë̈́ͤN”ͧ
S̓̅͌IͦMP͗̅LY̿ͭ ̈́̚DĒ̍VͫOURͪ̚ ͗ͥTHͭ̈̾Ě ͊͊SMALͩ͊Lͤ͗̈́ER PL̓͒̚AY̍̋ͩER͋͆S
TO SE̽ͮ̆CUR̋E ͦVI͛́Cͤ̈͊TỎ͆̿RY͐̎̑?̽̐
— M̭̦̥͖̞̟̯̹A̲̮͎͚ͅC͇̞̹͕͎̪̟̜̱͈E̹̭͎̗̣̱̤̯̠̮̮̤̪̘͓ͅ (@RETRIBUTIONMACE) February 8, 2021
Is @RobGronkowski still a @WWE Superstar?
If so, WE WILL DESTROY YOU.
If not, great half bro. #RETRIBUTION
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) February 8, 2021
Typical Weekend#PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/sfSFhxTo1S
— s̶h̶a̶n̶e̶SLAPJACKt̶h̶o̶r̶n̶e̶ (@SlapJackRTRBTN) February 8, 2021