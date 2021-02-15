Ring of Honor announced its 19th Anniversary PPV is set to take place on Friday, March 26 at 9 pm ET. The show will be available on ROH HonorClub, FITE, and traditional PPV.

The Hour One pre-show starts at 8 pm ET on the following platforms: ROH HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and channels carrying the pay-per-view.

Last year’s 18th Anniversary event was scheduled for March 13, but cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is Ring of Honor’s full announcement: