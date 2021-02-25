Quinn McKay checks in backstage after the usual ROH signature video package. McKay talks about tonight’s Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match between Shane Taylor Promotions and Mexisquad and next week’s ROH World Championship Match between Rush and Shane Taylor.

Dragon Lee and Kenny King (with Amy Rose) make their entrance.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance. The winners of the next match will receive a Tag-Team Championship opportunity.

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. Kenny King & Dragon Lee

King and Jay lock up. Mark briefly locks in a waist-lock before King takes him to the mat. King locks in a headlock on Mark. Mark gets out of it with a wrist-lock on King. King hits an arm-drag on Mark. Lee eventually hits a German Suplex on Mark. Lee connects with a knee strike to the face of Mark. Lee hits a Poison-rana on Mark. King connects with a kick to Jay as Lee holds him. Lee kicks Jay in the face. Lee jumps over the top rope to attempt a hurricanruna on Mark, Mark counters with a power bomb on the apron. Jay hits a neck-breaker on Lee. Mark begins to ascends the turnbuckles. Amy Rose gets up on the apron to distract the referee as Flip Gordon comes out and jumps up to the top rope to hit his Kinder Surprise Kick on Mark. King rolls Jay up for the three count.

Winners: Kenny King & Dragon Lee

EC3 makes his entrance to the stage after the match with a microphone in hand. EC3 talks about honor can be bought, and therefor honor is not real. EC3 questions if that’s what honor is, financial gain. EC3 asks Jay Briscoe this, because he is one of the few people he respects in this degrading, slothful industry. EC3 tells Jay Briscoe that he is free, and that he truly controls his narrative.

Bateman (with Vita Von Starr) and Mike Bennett make their entrances.

Bateman vs. Mike Bennett

Bennett spears Bateman immediately. Bennett stomps on Bateman several times. Bateman eventually hits a Suplex on Bennett. Bateman pins Bennett for a two count. Bateman goes for a Piledriver, Bennett gets out of it. Bennett pushes Bateman to the ropes. Bateman connects with a kick to Bennett. Bennett hits another spear on Bateman. Bennett hits a Piledriver on Bateman. Bennett pins Bateman for the win.

Winner: Bateman

Taven comes into the ring after the match and strikes Bateman several times. Bennett sets a wood block between the legs of Bateman. Von Starr heads backstage. Taven grabs a microphone. Taven tells Vinny that he knows he’s watching right now, and he knows what he’s about to do to this big dumb Melvin. Taven calls Vinny out. Marseglia shows up on the tron with Vonn Starr. Marseglia says that he was watching as Taven begged for attention while holding someone else down. Marseglia says that’s kind of his thing. Marseglia talks about being the one with all the power, to look Taven in the face and tell him, no. Taven slams a chair over the leg of Bateman into the wood block as Bennett holds him down on the mat.

Entrances take place for the main event. Maria Kannellis has joined Caprice Coleman and Ian Riccaboni on commentary.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Mexisquad (Rey Horus, Flamita & Bandido) (c) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses & Kaun)

Taylor attacks Horus as the bell rings. The fight spills to the outside with all six men. Taylor drops Horus on the ringside barrier. Later in the match, Flamita and Horus hit a double back elbow on Kahn. Flamita, Bandido and Horus hit a Triple Powerbomb on Kaun. Horus, Flamita and Bandido all kick Kaun. Bandido launches Flamita into a Splash on Kaun. Moses eventually hits a Senton to the outside from off the apron on Horus and Bandido. Taylor plants Flamita in the ring with an STO. Taylor hits a Running Splash on Flamita. Taylor pins Flamita for a two count. Taylor hits a Driver on Flamita. Taylor pins Flamita for the win.

Winners And New ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses & Kaun)

They hype next week’s show as this one comes to a close.