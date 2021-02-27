– Below is a hype trailer for WWE Champion The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley on this Monday’s RAW. As noted, Drew McIntyre is also set to return on Monday to comment on losing his title at Elimination Chamber after Miz cashed in (with the help of Lashley).

– Seth Rollins appeared on today’s Talking Smack, and after his talk with Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman, Heyman said he truly felt Rollins’ presence.

“In my capacity as #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns, I keep an open mind to all those who can benefit @WWE #Smackdown and the #IslandOfRelevancy. Ladies and Gentlemen, I can attest. #EmbraceTheVision #TalkingSmack”

– Daniel Bryan is going to get a second chance at Jey Uso on this Friday’s SmackDown — this time in a steel cage. If Bryan wins, he gets WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Fastlane on March 21. If he loses, Bryan must acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Since the announcement, Reigns let Bryan know no matter what he does, the results will be the same.

“Putting yourself through a whole bunch of a trouble just to end up in the same place. On the ground. Knocked out,” Reigns wrote.