Rusty Brooks [Kurt Koski] has passed away at age 63, according to PWInsider.

Brooks underwent surgery a few weeks ago and had been dealing with some health issues. As of this writing, there is no word yet on Brooks’ cause of death.

He made his wrestling debut in World Wrestling Association against Steve Brody in 1982.

A few years later after his WWA debut, Brooks signed with WWF.

Brooks primarily worked as an enhancement talent. He wrestled several big names on WWF TV (WWF Championship Wrestling and WWF Wrestling Challenge) such as Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ricky Steamboat, and Junkyard Dog.

Brooks also wrestled in International World Class Championship Wrestling, Florida Championship Wrestling, and NWA.

He was also a trainer and operated two schools, “Rusty Brooks Pro-Wrestling Academy” and “School of Hard Knocks.”

