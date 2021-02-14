SlamWrestling.net reported recently that AEW star Sammy Guevara had heat with AEW officials over an Impact Wrestling angle. A report from PWInsider confirms the story and that Guevara was pulled from Impact Wrestling’s recent TV tapings.

Guevara quit The Inner Circle on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. To play off that angle, Chris Jericho proposed an idea for Guevara to appear on Impact, and Tony Khan and Impact officials worked on plans.

However, Guevara did not fly to Nashville the day before the tapings scheduled and rescheduled himself to arrive in Nashville just a few hours before the tapings would begin. PWInsider also reported that Guevara began texting Impact officials about alternative ideas and “not wanting to do what was agreed to.”

Impact officials reportedly canceled Guevara off the tapings. SlamWrestling’s story noted that Jericho informed Guevara to fly back home after Guevara landed in Nashville on Tuesday’s afternoon.

PWInsider reported that what had been planned for Guevara was instead given to Decay’s Black Taurus. PWInsider’s Impact sources state there was no issue with AEW at all and the relations between the two sides are “golden.”