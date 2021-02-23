Samoa Joe recently spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda and would not commit to a timeframe for his return to the WWE ring.

While Joe couldn’t give a timetable for his return to in-ring action, he did make it clear that he is not done with pro wrestling. The Samoan Submission Machine noted that WWE medical is taking their time with his well-being, and making sure he’s as healthy as he can be.

“As far as the timetable, no,” Joe said. “But I just want to reassure people that you know this point, WWE medical is doing the best for my health and my well-being, and I’m appreciative of it, so we’re taking our time.

“We’re making sure that I’m as healthy as I can be. And we are… Yeah, I think that’s essentially it, you know, I’m not putting a timetable on it because the type of injury is not something that I want to rush, obviously, for obvious reasons. So, yeah, I mean, that’s essentially the update.”

Joe also noted that there have been some COVID-19 pandemic-related technological hold-ups with his recovery. He also said hiss in-ring career is not over by a longshot, and he’s appreciative of the recovery time.

“I mean, and obviously, too, there’s been some holdups from a technical standpoint with the pandemic going on and availability of medical personnel, but for the most part, we’re taking a careful, measured approach, and though I don’t think my in-ring career is over by a longshot I’m appreciative of the recovery time. And that my health is being respected at a premium,” Joe added.

Joe continues to do RAW commentary every Monday night. He last wrestled on TV during the February 10, 2020 RAW, where he teamed with Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders for a loss to Seth Rollins, AOP and Murphy. Joe spent several months on the shelf in late 2019 due to a broken thumb, returning to the ring in late December of that year. He then suffered a concussion while doing a dive on the January 27, 2020 RAW episode, returned to action for one week, and then suffered a second concussion at a RAW commercial shoot in early February of last year. Joe then tested positive to violate the WWE Wellness Policy and was suspended for 30 days. WWE brought him back to the RAW announce team in late April of last year.

