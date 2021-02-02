Seth Rollins took to Instagram today to issue his first comments since returning to the ring during Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

“Believe in me like I believe in you. We can be reborn together. #royalrumble @wwe,” he wrote.

Rollins entered Sunday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at #29 and was the 28th elimination, tossed out by the winner, WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Rollins lasted 8:48 and picked up 3 eliminations on his own – Riddle, Daniel Bryan and Christian. He also joined Edge and Christian to eliminate Braun Strowman.

Rollins had been away from WWE since the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November after taking time off to be with fiancee Becky Lynch as she welcomed their first child together in December. At the time he had been feuding with Murphy and The Mysterios, but that feud is likely over.

There’s no word yet on if Rollins will be back for this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode, but it’s likely. You can see his full Instagram post below: