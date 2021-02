Seth Rollins took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch and their baby daughter Roux.

Rollins captioned the family photo, “Don’t think I can cram more love into a single frame.”

Last Friday, Seth Rollins made his return to SmackDown and attacked Cesaro.

He made his WWE return earlier at the Royal Rumble PPV, where he participated in the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Below is the photo that Seth shared: