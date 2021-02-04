Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet (with Arn Anderson) vs. Shaq and Jade Cargill is officially set for Dynamite on March 3. In the video below, Shaq referred to Rhodes as “cupcake” and confirmed he was going to wrestle in AEW.

Cody has since responded to the match announcement on social media:

“Nothing but respect for such a legendary athlete in Shaq, and I have no doubt Jade will be a dominant dominant figure in our women’s division. But, they can’t touch me in the ring. And Velvet is true grit. See @SHAQ March 3rd on @AEWonTNT.”

Although not officially announced, the match was originally expected to take place at Revolution on Sunday, March 7, but that’s the same day as the NBA All-Star Game. It’s likely AEW had to change the date since Shaq would be busy on PPV day.