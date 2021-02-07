Shaul Guerrero announced she’ll be taking a break from all wrestling related performances and appearances as she looks to focus on her mental health.

The daughter of Eddie and Vickie Guerrero has appeared in NXT, Women of Wrestling, Lucha Underground, and AEW as a ring announcer for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament.

Guerrero wrote earlier today:

“Official today I am withdrawing from all performances and appearance scheduled in conjunction with wrestling. After a very scary mental illness crisis, I am no longer advised by loved ones and professionals to participate in high stress events at this time. I deeply apologize to the fans who have been respective and supportive of me and who continue to do so. I will be using this time to seek the help I need, reestablish my eating disorder treatment and hopefully get answers and solutions to reach a health mental state. I apologize for the incontinence and disappoint this may bring. Best, Shaul Guerrero”

We spoke with Guerrero earlier this week on The Wrestling Inc. Daily and wish her the best during her hiatus. You can check out the full interview in the video below.