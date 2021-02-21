Impact Wrestling Sacrifice is set to take place on Saturday, March 13, exclusively on Impact Plus.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the main event is going to be Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose in a Title vs. Title Match. The match already took place during the early February tapings with Swann winning both titles.

Dave Meltzer speculated this story is setting up Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega at Impact Rebellion on April 24. Back in December, Omega referred to himself as a “belt collector” in his first Impact promo, which could play into the story. Also, the Rebellion poster has the Greek letter for “omega” in the middle of it as a hint to Omega wrestling at the PPV.

At January’s Hard to Kill, Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeated Swann, Moose, and Chris Sabin. Omega pinned Swann after hitting him with one winged angel. Omega hasn’t appeared for Impact since that PPV.