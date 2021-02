STARDOM kicked off day two of “Go to BUDOKAN! STARDOM Valentine Special” show. The main even featured Bea Priestley and Konami defending their Goddess of Stardom Titles against Maika and Himeka.

Maika and Himeka emerged victorious becoming the new Goddess of Stardom Champions. After the match, Natsuko Tora and Saki Kashima confronted the new champions and challenged them for the belts. It is likely the match will happen at All Star Dream Cinderella on March 3.

Stardom also announced more participants for the All Star Rumble. Stardom announced Chigusa Nagayo, Kyoko Inoue, Mima Shimoda, Emi Sakura, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Rin Kadokura and Mei Hoshizuki as added participants to the All Star Rumble.

Below are the full results from today’s show:

* Gokigen Death defeated Lady C

* Momo Watanabe defeated Ruaka

* Saki Kashima & Natsuko Tora defeated Syuri & Natsupoi

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Sayaka Unagi

* AZM & Mei Hoshizuki defeated Starlight Kid & Saya Iida

* Saya Kamitami defeated Utami Hayashishita, Giulia and Tam Nakano

* Goddess of Stardom Title Match: Maika & Himeka defeated Bea Priestley & Konami (c)