SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks is scheduled to be the next guest for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions interview show on the WWE Network.

WWE revealed the interview during a new WWE Network promo, which you can see below. There’s no word yet on when the interview will air, but it’s possible for Elimination Chamber Sunday, which is set for February 21.

The new WWE Network promo also reveals a new WWE 24 documentary on WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E, a documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, a new WWE Untold documentary on WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons (The APA), and the WWE Icons episode for WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

It looks like new episodes of the WWE Story Time animated series will also air this month on the WWE Network.

Stay tuned for more on new WWE Network content. Below is the new teaser promo: