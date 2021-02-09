AEW has confirmed a Sting segment for Wednesday’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

It was announced that Tony Schiavone will interview The Stinger on this week’s Dynamite show. Sting will likely be there to discuss his AEW in-ring debut scheduled for the Revolution 2021 pay-per-view on March 7. That bout will see Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin take on Ricky Starks and FTW Champion Brian Cage in a Street Fight.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s Dynamite show:

* Tony Schiavone interviews Sting

* Ryan Nemeth vs. PAC

* World Title Eliminator Tournament First Round Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. The Acclaimed

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Joey Janela

* AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and KENTA vs. Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a “Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes” match