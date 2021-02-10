– This week’s WWE RAW saw Damian Priest defeat Angel Garza in singles action. Priest had rapper Bad Bunny with him at ringside, who helped deal with The Miz and John Morrison. Below is video of Sarah Schreiber asking Priest how it felt to get a win in front of Miz and Morrison. Priest teased that he has something planned for Miz.

“Any win is sweet but especially in front of those two,” Priest said. “Look, I get it, I’m the new guy, so let’s push him around but I’m just not going to be that guy for them, and you know what? Miz wanted to put his hands on me, or in this case his foot, so I got something for him. You better believe that. But in the meantime, I’m just going to keep on winning.”

As we’ve noted, the current plan for WrestleMania 37 is to have Priest team with Bunny to face The Miz and Morrison.

– After taking one week off, Straight Up Steve Austin returned to the USA Network on Monday after WWE RAW went off the air. This episode featured WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin hanging out with Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

The episode drew 603,000 viewers and ranked #18 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #77 for the night in viewership.

This is down from the last episode with Tiffany Haddish, which drew 703,000 viewers and ranked #29 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.22 rating in the key demo.

Below is our Straight Up Steve Austin season two viewership tracker with a clip from the Favre episode:

Episode 1 (Luke Combs): 598,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2 (Ice-T): 672,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3 (Tiffany Haddish): 703,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4 (Brett Favre): 603,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5 (Steve-O):

Episode 6 (Bert Kreischer):

Episode 7 (Joel McHale):

Episode 8 (Charlotte Flair):

Season 1 Viewership Total: 6.941 million viewers

Season 1 Average: 991,571 viewers per episode

– Christian has been announced as the featured guest for tomorrow’s new episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show will feature a special preview for the WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event scheduled for Sunday.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm, Mercedes Martinez, and Sam Gradwell will also be appearing. UK grime rapper with Millie B will be appearing with Gradwell of NXT UK. The Bump airs at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. Stay tuned for news from the show.

From the @WWE Hall of Fame to the Hall of Pain, the World's Strongest Man @TheMarkHenry returns to #WWETheBump tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/YIrrRdKQqZ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 10, 2021

IT'S TONI TIME on #WWETheBump tomorrow with the one and only Toni Storm! pic.twitter.com/ZK72CQlkOS — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 10, 2021