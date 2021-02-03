Matt Hardy & Hangman Page vs. Chaos Project was announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite Beach Break.

The tag team match was announced during Tony Khan’s ad on tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

Matt Hardy took to social media to comment about the upcoming match.

He tweeted, “After #AEWDynamite last week, Hangman & I spoke again, our talk was eye-opening, we’ll show it to you tomorrow on Dynamite. Hangman & I agree that Chaos Project should be punished for crashing a child’s birthday. My buddy @TonyKhan has booked us a tag match against them tomorrow!”

AEW also announced the match on Twitter. The promotion tweeted, “Hangman Page and Matt Hardy reunite as a team for the first time since Stadium Stampede to take on Chaos Project tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite at Beach Break Live on @TNTdrama” Below is the updated lineup:

* AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Jon Moxley, Fenix and PAC

* Dr. Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa

* Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston lumberjack match

* The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

* Matt Hardy & Hangman Page vs. Chaos Project

* Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the new #1 contenders to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks for a title shot at Revolution