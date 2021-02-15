It looks like pro wrestling legend The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) may be defending his newly-won GHC Heavyweight Title in Impact Wrestling.

As noted earlier at this link, Muta has signed a two-year deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH after winning the title from Go Shiozaki over the weekend in Tokyo, Japan. Muta confirmed the new contract during a press conference today in Tokyo.

In an update, Himanshu D sent word that Muta noted at the press conference that he has received an e-mail from Impact Wrestling officials, who want him to defend the GHC Heavyweight Title in the United States. Apparently Muta is receiving other offers to defend the title in America as well.

There’s no word on when Muta might defend the title in Impact. He is scheduled to defend against Kaito Kiyomiya at the Great Voyage 2021 event on March 14 in Japan.

Muta wrestled for TNA a few times back in 2014 and 2015 when they had their working relationship with Muta’s now-defunct Wrestle-1 promotion. He teamed with Sanada and Yasu to defeat Chris Sabin, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian at Lockdown 2014, then defeated Robbie E (Robert Stone) on a July 2014 edition of Impact. Muta’s last TNA appearance came in February 2015 at the “One Night Only: TNA vs. The World” pay-per-view, where he defeated Mr. Anderson.

Pro Wrestling NOAH stars have appeared on TNA or Impact programming in the past, and the two companies had a working relationship in 2017.

Impact has not commented on Muta possibly defending the GHC Heavyweight Title or a new working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH as of this writing.

Stay tuned for more on Mutoh possibly coming to Impact. You can see the related clip from today’s press conference below, and you can see the earlier report with photos and notes at this link.