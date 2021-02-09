Former WWE and NWA Tag Team Champions Mosh and Thrasher of The Headbangers were on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily where they discussed their 2016 return to WWE. Mosh admitted to Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman that he thought it was a joke when he got the text to make an appearance on SmackDown. He also talked about what the return meant to him.

“Well, how it originally came was I actually got a text from Road Dogg,” Mosh revealed. “He said, ‘Are you guys are available to do SmackDown Tuesday?’ And I went, ‘Yeah, that’s funny. Who’s this? Why are you ribbing me?’ And then immediately after I sent that back, he called me, and they actually wanted us the week before, but they were up in Boston or whatever it is. The casino where you had to have blood work done, a physical, the whole nine yards, so we wouldn’t have had time to get all that done.

“So Brian said to me, ‘I don’t know if we’re going to be able to hold off this angle for another week. So I’ll call you next weekend,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’ At that point, it had been 15 – 16 years since I’ve heard from anybody, and one of the things I always wanted to do was, my son at that time was 12, but one of the things I always wanted to do was — he’s seen us do so many indie shows that he’s bored, and he falls asleep during our matches. It’s amazing. One of the things I wanted was for him to see me in an actual WWE ring, so they do a lot house shows around here, couldn’t get on it.

“When I saw Brian a couple times, Brian knew about it. So I said to him, ‘Hey, appreciate the thought.’ No big deal but anyway, end up calling the next weekend and flew us into Dallas, and we did it. It was amazing to be back. It was amazing to see everybody. It was an awesome feeling, and my son got to see me not only in a WWE ring but live on TV, which for me, made it even better.”

Thrasher clarified that they were dabbing for Mosh’s son before going into what their return meant to him. He talked about how his older kids could see him on TV and have a clearer memory of their father in wrestling.

“Before anybody gives Chaz s**t about dabbing on TV, that was strictly done for his son,” Thrasher noted. “There were so many comments. ‘Oh look, The Headbangers, they’re dabbing.’ There was meaning behind that. So everybody who gave us s**t about it, up your f**king ass. It was also cool for me because we went to Dallas and everything else, and we got in the ring with [Heath] Slater and Rhyno.

“We waited 16 years, and then what do we do? We leave them in a ring bloody in a mess. And then we’re like, ‘Oh Jesus Christ. It took us 16 years to come back. We’re never coming back again.’ It was almost less than a month, I think, we got a callback for that in the tournament for the Survivor Series stuff, and that one was in New Jersey where we’re from. So it was really cool for me. That time, my oldest kids, actually got to come to the arena and see it live. Now, my oldest daughter’s 27.

“She remembers daddy when he wrestled, and daddy had a different job than everything else, but she doesn’t really remember going. She was actually with me when we won the tag belts in Louisville. So it was neat, and then my other one who is 23, she doesn’t remember. When she would go backstage, she would wrap her arms around Steve Austin’s leg and thinks that was daddy because all bald guys are same. It was neat for me to go back to Jersey and have my oldest kids come and actually say, ‘Hey, this is why my dad was taken away from me when I was growing up.'”

Hausman asked what moment was their most memorable. Thrasher named winning the WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 13. He also talked about enjoying The Slammys and the festivities around it.

“Wrestlemania 13 and winning the tag belts,” Thrasher stated. “I would have to say that The Slammys at WrestleMania 13 was kind of a highlight for us too because we made sure that we got on camera as much as we possibly good and made a spectacle of ourselves. We came in in gowns and stuff like that. We had a great time. I miss those days of where they did The Slammys and made it a big deal. It was fun. It was fun for us. It had to be fun for the fans. We enjoyed it a lot. What a weekend.”

The Headbangers will be defending their Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling Tag Team Championships against The Awakening (fka The Ascension). They gave their thoughts on The Awakening receiving a tag title shot right away.

“The expectations are, obviously, for us to hold onto our tag team titles,” Mosh said. “The expectation is to kick Santa hard in the balls because how you come dressed up as Santa and then want to pretend to be someone’s friend and turn on us is one thing.

“The other issue we have here is with ARW management. How do you come in and just automatically get a title shot? That’s the question. Glenn, we’ve been around a long time in different territories, a lot of different companies. I don’t believe we ever walked in and the first match was a tag team title shot.

“Absolutely never,” Thrasher confirmed. “I have a problem with the management too.”

The Headbangers also gave their thoughts on the former Konnor calling himself “Big Kon”. They joked about how funny the name sounds.

“I just think calling himself ‘Big Kon’ is f**king hysterical,” Mosh admitted. “Can’t wait to make fun of him about that.

“So from now on, during the interview, when you address me, address me as ‘Big Dick Hurts’.”

The Headbangers defend their Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling Tag Team Championships against The Awakening (fka The Ascension) on Friday February 19th. You can find more info by following ARW on Twitter @WrestlingAtomic.

