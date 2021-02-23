New WWE Champion The Miz recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and said he does not plan on being a transitional champion.

“I do not plan on being a transitional champion,” Miz said. “That idea only fuels my fire, and hearing it is nothing new.

“It makes me think back to when I cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and won the belt in 2010. People thought I would lose, but I didn’t. Instead, I won the WWE championship. When I won, I heard I was only going to be a transitional champion, but I went on to main-event WrestleMania and I won, as a bad guy, in the main event, which never happens. Ten years later, I heard the same thing: I’d never win the title. So this is another opportunity for me to prove people wrong, which is what I plan on doing.”

Miz recalled how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon trusted him when no one else did before the WrestleMania 27 main event against John Cena, and the storyline with The Rock. He talked about growing over the past 5 years and credited his wife Maryse with helping him.

“Vince trusted me when no one else did,” Miz said. “He trusted me to go up against John Cena at WrestleMania 27 and to be in that story with the Rock, who had just come back to WWE. I got lost in that story. They were made men by then, and I still needed to make myself. Working live shows with Cena and Randy Orton, that taught me what it takes to be a main-eventer. And I’ve never stopped listening or learning.

“Over the last five years, I’ve found a new gear. I remember facing AJ Styles when he came to WWE, and his style was so different than anything I was used to. That’s when I knew I needed to elevate my work. And my wife deserves a lot of credit, too. Working with her, she gave me confidence that brought me to a new level.”

Miz also said he’s ready to be the face of WWE with this title reign.

“This is the most coveted prize in all of WWE, and it’s mine,” Miz said. “I’m ready to lead Monday Night Raw, and any pay-per-view or main event. I am going to be the face of this company and carry the title with the prestige and honor it deserves.”

Stay tuned for more on The Miz and his potential WrestleMania 37 plans. You can click here for big backstage news on what might happen between now and then with The Miz.