– WWE taped the following matches on Monday before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode:

* Mansoor vs. Drew Gulak

* Jaxson Ryker and Elias vs. Akira Tozawa and Humberto Carrillo

You can click here for full Main Event spoilers to air this week.

– WWE is releasing rare clips of The Rock to celebrate the second week of his “Young Rock” comedy series on NBC. The second episode will air tonight at 8pm ET. As seen below, WWE has released the Rock vignette that aired ahead of his Survivor Series 1996 debut, and video of Rock vs. Fake Razor Ramon on the January 11, 1997 edition of WWE Shotgun Saturday Night.

– Speaking of The Rock and his “Young Rock” series, the former WWE Champion tweeted the following preview for tonight’s episode. He also thanked fans for making last Tuesday’s premiere, along with the “Kenan” premiere, the best comedy launch for NBC since 2017.

The “Young Rock” thirty-minute premiere drew 5.03 million viewers with a 0.9 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The “Kenan” comedy series, which airs after “Young Rock” drew a 0.8 rating in the key demo with 4.07 million viewers. Last week’s “Young Rock” premiere also took the #1 spot for scripted series debuts for the 2020-2021 season, with “Young Rock” also being the best comedy launch on all broadcast TV in the key 18-49 demo since January 2019.

Rock wrote, “This is pretty awesome and thank you guys for making this happen [downwards arrow emoji] [clapping hands emoji] [folded hands emoji] At 15yrs old I was already 6’4 220lbs with a full mustache and everyone thought I was an undercover cop [woman police officer emoji] and girls avoided me like the plague.. thanks to 21 Jump Street [man tipping hand emoji] #YoungRock TUESDAY’s on @NBC!!!”

This is pretty awesome and thank you guys for making this happen ⬇️👏🏾🙏🏾

At 15yrs old I was already 6’4 220lbs with a full mustache and everyone thought I was an undercover cop 👮🏽‍♀️

and girls avoided me like the plague.. thanks to 21 Jump Street 💁🏽‍♂️#YoungRock

TUESDAY’s on @NBC!!! pic.twitter.com/zaRnjhJYQT — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 23, 2021

“Hold on to your butts”

~ from the woman was tougher than a $2 dollar steak, meaner than a rattlesnake and pro wrestling’s first female promoter — and my loving grandma,

Mrs Lia Maivia 💪🏾🌺😇😈 Join us TONIGHT for NBC’s #1 family comedy!!! #YoungRock🌺

TONIGHT @8pm on @NBC pic.twitter.com/4Xv9ept4ak — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 23, 2021

– Several guests have been announced for WWE’s The Bump, which airs at 10am ET tomorrow on the WWE Network. New WWE United States Champion Riddle will appear, along with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and actor & former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. There will also be a segment with Samoa Joe interviewing WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E.

Making his first appearance on @WWETheBump tomorrow… Whether you know him from #PunkyBrewster, countless classic films, or that time he was the guest host of #WWERaw and confronted @RandyOrton… it's @RealFPJr! Tomorrow at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/mIWWzr43zB — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 23, 2021

The new #USChampion @SuperKingofBros is ready for a RAD episode of #WWETheBump tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET! pic.twitter.com/9q1DYjHpiC — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 23, 2021