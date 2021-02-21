Back in 2018, The Rock said he was “seriously considering” a run to become U.S. President, but likely wouldn’t attempt it until 2024 or 2028 as he wanted to gain some experience in politics before running.

During an interview with USA Today, Rock said it was running for President was still a possibility for him.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” the former WWE Champion said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people … So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

The Undertaker spoke with TMZ Sports and was asked about Rock one day leading the nation.

“I tell you what about Rock, man, what a success story he is, and not given to him,” Taker said. “That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly into everything that he does, and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, you know what — I think he’ll do it. I don’t know where he sits on a lot of his policies, but I know he has the will and the determination to do something, he usually does it.”

Taker joked that maybe he could call in a favor or get a pardon from Rock, but felt like he’s an individual who could potentially unite the country.

“On that part alone, if he could do that it would be a success,” Undertaker stated. “He’s so charming and so witty, I think he could be the ‘uniter’ that people are looking for. Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow — he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow, look at the right, and raise an eyebrow. … If that’s what he chooses to do, I’ll support him wholeheartedly in his efforts to do so.”

