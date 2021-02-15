Impact Wrestling has announced that X Division Champion TJP will defend his title against Josh Alexander on tomorrow’s AXS TV show.

Alexander became the new #1 contender by winning the first-ever Triple Threat Revolver match at Saturday’s No Surrender special. No Surrender also saw TJP retain his title over Rohit Raju.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Impact episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* NJPW stars Juice Robinson and David Finlay will appear

* TJP defends the X Division Title against Josh Alexander