Next week’s AEW Dynamite will feature AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela.

“Guess what, Darby? Joey Janela is back! And the future TNT Champion is going to be a bad, bad boy,” Janela said in the video below.

Cody Rhodes is set to team up with fellow Nightmare Family member Lee Johnson against “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi. Below is the full lineup for next week’s show:

* Darby Allin (c) vs. Joey Janela (AEW TNT Championship)

* Chris Jericho and MJF with Wardlow vs. The Acclaimed

* Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson vs. “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi