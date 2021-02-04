On tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, Chris Jericho and MJF won tonight’s Battle Royal to earn an opportunity against AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks at Revolution on March 7.
Jericho lastly eliminated Darius Martin of Top Flight to get the big victory.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
STREET FIGHT
Sting and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. FTW Champion Brian Cage and Ricky Starks with Taz
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see highlights of the match in the images below:
