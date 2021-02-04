TNA and Impact talent James Mitchell worked as the officiant for the wedding between Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian. This is his AEW debut, although Mitchell has played this role previously in Impact Wrestling for Brian Cage and Melissa Santos’ wedding.

The ceremony went pretty smoothly until Miro’s toast where Taylor was able to shackle his foot to the ring post. Orange Cassidy then popped out of a giant cake in the ring to help Taylor drop Sabian. Penelope Ford didn’t go unscathed as she went face-first into the wedding cake during the brawl.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show!

You can see highlights of the segment in the images below: