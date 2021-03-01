AEW CEO Tony Khan announced on Twitter this evening that the Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament matches will be up on YouTube for free due to streaming issues for international fans.

He tweeted, “I’m sorry people had issues @BleacherReport’s international stream. I was promised multiple times by our partner that the Eliminator matches would stream in real time for free for all international fans. Since that’s not the case, I’ve just put the matches up for free on YouTube.”

Tonight’s matches that are streaming are Mei Suruga & Rin Kadokura & AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura & Veny & Maki Itoh, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Ryo Mizunami (AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Japan Bracket Final), and Riho vs. Thunder Rosa (AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament America Bracket Semi-Final).

AEW World Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida will go against the tournament winner at Revolution on March 7.

I’m sorry people had issues @BleacherReport’s international stream. I was promised multiple times by our partner that the Eliminator matches would stream in real time for free for all international fans. Since that’s not the case, I’ve just put the matches up for free on YouTube. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 1, 2021