AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that AEW is interested in talking with Thea Trinidad [fka Zelina Vega] and possibly signing the former WWE star to a contract.

While speaking on Thursday’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Khan revealed that he had yet to contact Trinidad as he was under the impression that she’s still under a 90-day non-compete clause after she was fired by WWE last November. Vega actually passed the 90-day mark earlier this month.

“When we get through his (Women’s title eliminator tournament) and through (AEW Revolution), I would be interested to see where she’s at,” said Khan.

Trinidad was controversially released by WWE after she failed to comply with the third party edict handed out by WWE – that requires all talents to cease activity on platforms such as Twitch and OnlyFans.