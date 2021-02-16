During a recent appearance on the Wrestling Fetish podcast, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about opening “the forbidden door” to enable the partnership between AEW and NJPW and his growth as a wrestling booker, among other subjects.

Khan responded to the criticism he recently received from WCW legend Konnan, who has regularly spoken about Khan’s lack of experience as a booker on his Keepin it Real podcast.

“I think Konnan has called my booking into question, which I find very amusing,” he said.

Khan brought up the feud between The Lucha Brothers and Young Bucks in 2019, which included a match at AAA’s Rey de Reyes event and was the first instance of AEW working with other promotions.

“If I recall, the biggest money angle you [Konnan/AAA] had that entire year, I booked,” said Khan. “I put that entire Lucha Brothers / Young Bucks program together, and set the whole outline to you, which I still have on my phone. That was your biggest TV show in 2019. So, if I don’t know what I’m doing, you don’t either.”

Khan went onto say he enjoys his working relationship with AAA and Konnan.

“That being said, I do like Konnan, and I would have never said anything like that if he hadn’t said anything about me,” admitted Khan. “I like working with AAA and Konnan. I’ve also heard Konnan and Disco Inferno say stuff about me on their podcast, but our working relationship has always been good.”

Konnan made a cameo on AEW Dynamite last November as part of a segment involving The Inner Circle in Las Vegas.

