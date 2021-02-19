The Jacksonville Jaguars have promoted AEW boss Tony Khan to the role of Chief Football Strategy Officer.

Khan previously worked as the Jaguars’ Executive Vice President of Football Administration & Technology. He is also a co-owner of the team as his father, Shad Khan, bought the Jaguars in 2011.

The Jaguars made another front office changes this week, including Karim Kassam being hired as Senior Vice President of Football Operations Strategy. Kassam will report directly to Tony, and Tony will report to his father, who presented his plan to implement a new football staffing structure to all head coach and general manager candidates interviewed in January, according to the Jaguars’ press release.

Tony serves as the Founder, co-owner, CEO, President and General Manager of AEW. His father is the lead investor and co-owner. Tony also serves as the Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations for the Fulham Football Club in London, England. Shad purchased that soccer team in 2013, and Tony is also a co-owner.

