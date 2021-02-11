Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson picked up a victory over “Pretty” Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. According to Arn Anderson in the latest Coach’s Corner, Rhodes “dinged his shoulder” early in the match.

No word yet if this is a storyline or legit injury, but after Anderson’s comments, the following statement was given:

“Following the recording of Coach’s Corner, it was confirmed by the AEW medical team that Cody Rhodes suffered a slight tear of his left rotator cuff during his tag team match on Dynamite. His current status is TBD.”

Rhodes posted an injured emoji on social media after tonight’s Dynamite.

As noted, Rhodes is scheduled to team with Red Velvet against Shaq and Jade Cargill on the March 3 edition of Dynamite.