ROH just announced that Jonathan Gresham has re-signed with the company.

Gresham is the current ROH Pure Champion, and currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Titles with Jay Lethal. He is also the head trainer at the ROH Dojo.

Gresham signed with ROH in 2011 and made his debut in the 2011 Top Prospect Tournament.

There’s no word yet on how long Gresham’s new contract is for, but we will keep you updated.