ROH World Champion Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, and Bestia del Ring have all signed new contracts with the company.

ROH announced today that the La Facción Ingobernable members have inked new deals. Rush and Lee are re-signing with the company, while their father, Bestia del Ring, has signed a contract.

Rush debuted with ROH in December 2018 and has been pinned just once. He won the ROH World Title back in February 2020. Lee debuted with ROH in September 2016 and has been TV Champion since December 2019. Bestia arrived when helping RUSH retain his title over Brody King at Final Battle this past December. He is a veteran of over 25 years in Mexico.

Stay tuned for more.