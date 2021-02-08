Triple H has gifted a custom WWE title to tonight’s Super Bowl LV winners, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He congratulated Tom Brady and the team on Twitter. He also told them to enjoy the WWE title and that Rob Gronkowski will know what to do with it.

Gronkowski is a former WWE 24/7 Champion. He also hosted WrestleMania 36.

Triple H tweeted, “Congratulations to @TomBrady and the @Buccaneers on an incredible performance in the #SuperBowl. From the #WWEThunderDome to @RJStadium, enjoy this @WWE custom title … @RobGronkowski will know what to do with it!!!”

The Tampa Bay Lightning also received a custom WWE Championship after their Stanley Cup win last September.