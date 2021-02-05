During this week’s WWE’s The Bump, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard called out Triple H.

Triple H took to Twitter to respond. He told Darius if he needed him he would be on NXT and joked about how Pat McAfee could give him directions.

His full tweet was the following: “Interesting, you really must have ALL the smoke! @dsleon45. If you ever need to find me, I’ll be at the CWC every Weds for @WWENXT. @PatMcAfeeShow can give you directions… just be sure to bring your helmet, so as @TheRock says, I’ll turn it sideways & ah.. you know the rest!”

Triple H then went on the NFL Network and invited the linebacker to NXT. He also opened the door for a possible partnership between the two.