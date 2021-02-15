Following NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day”, Paul “Triple H” Levesque conducted a post-game media call, audio of which can be found on The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor was part of the call and asked Triple H how future Takeovers will be affected by WWE’s move to Peacock as this is the last Takeover before the move.

“That is the plan. Obviously new partners and a platform but the content and the delivery on content, it’s a WWE product and WWE’s process,” Triple H stated. “Will that change at some point? Will there be more or less? We’re always going to evaluate. No different than we would at any other point in time but that is the plan, to keep going. The beautiful thing about Peacock is there’s a lot of eyeballs, potentially.”

Triple H was also asked about a Latin American brand of NXT. He noted that the pandemic makes things difficult. However, he stated that is the goal for WWE noting the vast amount of Latino talent in WWE.

“You’re talking about next level talent like Andrade. You’re talking about Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza” Triple H said. “When you get past that, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and Santos Escobar, Raul [Mendoza], Joaquin [Wilde]. There’s just so many talent.

“Could we be very close to a Latino brand? Absolutely, but the timing’s got to be right for it, and the timing has to be right in the world. And given all the circumstances of the pandemic, it makes that challenge more difficult, but it’s still a goal. As you saw in the Superstar Spectacle for India, the intent to grow and have localized content and brand in India to have that in other markets as well like we have done in the UK.

“And in the UK, I think we’re just nicking the surface of where it’s going to go. There’s massive opportunity there. The timing just has to be right to do it, and we’re going to evaluate that, but when we do it, we’re going to do it right and do it big. It doesn’t make sense to just do it to do it.”